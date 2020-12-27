Tehran avalanche death toll reaches 11

According to Shahin Fathi, the head of Tehran's Red Crescent Committee, a total of 16 people were reported missing following an avalanche in northern Tehran mountain summits, of whom 14 have so far been found.

Four have been saved, while the other 11 have unfortunately lost their lives, he said.

Fathi noted that at least two climbers are still unaccounted for on three popular trails, namely Tochal, Kolackchal and Ahar, adding that rescue workers continue to search for the remaining missing people.

Tehran is located at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which is home to several ski resorts. The heavy snow in several parts of Iran has closed many roads.

