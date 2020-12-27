Diplomacy an integral part of Iranian social, political life

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks at the fourth conference on the History of Iran's Foreign Relations, entitled "Historical Relations between Iran and Asia", which was held virtually by the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

He went on to say that Iran has always played a key role in the region throughout history.

According to Zarif, The history of Iran's foreign relations reflects the efforts, sacrifices, and resistance of the Iranian people against foreign invasions over the centuries, adding that diplomacy has always been an integral part of Iranian social and political life.

“As civilized nations living on the ancient continent, which is considered the cradle of human civilization, we must build our destiny with insight,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat noted that archaeological and historical evidence suggests that Iran and Asian countries had peaceful relations.

