Iran 'bending the curve' as daily deaths hit 3-months low

The Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said on Sunday that the daily COVID-19 cases have hit 5,502, bringing the total infections to 1,200,465.

She also noted that 119 patients have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, adding that the total death toll is standing at 54,693.

Some 5,200 people are in critical condition of the disease, she said, adding that more than 950,000 others have already gained recovery.

Lari also said that more than 7.4 million tests have been taken across the country to diagnose the infections.

Imposing restrictions, increasing testing capacities, and increasing people’s awareness of the disease, Iran has managed to bend the curve in the past two weeks.

However, health officials have warned that neglecting social distancing principles would lead to the start of yet another wave of the outbreak.

MAH/