Tehran, Baku agree to build power plant at Khodaafarin Dam

"One of the major projects that its executive operations started about 20 years ago was the Khodaafarin Dam on the Aras River border," said Reza Ardakanian on Wednesday on the sidelines of cabinet session.

"This dam is important and can regulate about 1.6bn cubic meters of water throughout the year," he added, saying, "In addition to irrigating agricultural land, two hydropower plants with a total capacity of 280 MW can generate electricity."

Aradakanian noted, "An agreement was signed between the government of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan four years ago to complete the dam and it was approved by Iranian Parliament as well."

Stating that Iran had some disagreements with the Republic of Azerbaijan over the financial calculations of the Khodaafarin Dam power plant, the energy minister said, "Yesterday, we agreed with the Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev on this issue and we will immediately start building hydroelectric power plants at the Khodaafarin Dam."

ZZ/5102753