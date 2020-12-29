Iran, Iraq confer on energy issue, bilateral coop.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, as well as the issue of electricity and energy.

They also discussed Iran-Iraq cooperation in other economic sectors.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Energy Minister Aradakanian arrived in Iraq on Tuesday morning.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to meet with a number of other senior Iraqi officials to discuss cooperation in the energy, trade and financial sectors.

The issue of the joint economic commission of the two countries will be among other topics during this visit.

