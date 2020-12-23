Iran-Azerbaijan border have been border of peace, friendship

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks after his meeting with Azerbaijan Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev to the reporters on Tuesday.

"After the end of the military conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, new conditions were created in the region, so it was necessary to discuss issues," he said.

Referring to the words of the President of Azerbaijan Republic, who called the border with Iran the border of peace and friendship, Vaezi said, "Iran also considers its border with Azerbaijan as the border of peace, friendship and brotherhood."

"We believe that today is the time to deepen friendships between the countries of the region, and holding multilateral meetings, including the trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan and the meeting between Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, can help resolve possible misunderstandings among countries in the region," he added.

He noted, "During this meeting, we agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries on January 16," adding, "We also discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular the acceleration of joint railway projects and the construction of dams and power plants."

Stating that economic and trade relations between the two countries were not cut off even for a day during the outbreak of the coronavirus, Vaezi said, "The two countries have made good progress in concluding preferential trade agreements, as well as in building a bus, truck and tractor plant."

"There is a political will to expand the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan at the highest levels, and the presidents of the two countries have met 13 times in the last 7 years, which is a sign of good relations between the two countries," he highlighted.

Appreciating the principled and constructive support and stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahin Mostafayev also told reporters that the two presidents have raised bilateral relations to the highest level in the past seven years.

"In the shadow of a strong political will to expand relations between the two countries, extensive projects and cooperation were established between the two countries, and today we had a constructive discussion on how to accelerate the completion of these projects," Mostafayev said.

