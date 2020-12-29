  1. Politics
Dec 29, 2020, 2:08 PM

Ardakanian, Al-Kadhimi confer on mutual ties in Baghdad

Ardakanian, Al-Kadhimi confer on mutual ties in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian discussed mutual cooperation and ties with the Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Tuesday.

The two senior officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in this meeting which was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

Ardakanian arrived in Iraq this morning at the head of a delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart and the ambassador and staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad.

Before Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian minister met and held talks with the Iraqi Ministers of electricity and trade as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

HJ/IRN84166011

News Code 167793

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News