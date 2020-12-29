Ardakanian, Al-Kadhimi confer on mutual ties in Baghdad

The two senior officials discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in this meeting which was attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi.

Ardakanian arrived in Iraq this morning at the head of a delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart and the ambassador and staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad.

Before Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian minister met and held talks with the Iraqi Ministers of electricity and trade as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq.

