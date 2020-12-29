Iranian Energy Min. meets Iraqi Central Bank Governor

The meeting was held at the place of the Iraqi central bank, and the two sides discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in the fields of finance as well as the electricity, gas debts of Iraq to Iran and their payment mechanism.

The two sides also conferred on bilateral financial issues and the strengthening of Iran-Iraq interactions in line with the common resources of the two neighboring countries.

Ardakanian arrived in Baghdad this morning at the head of a delegation and was welcomed by his Iraqi counterpart.

The Iranian delegation had previously met with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity and Trade to discuss bilateral relations.

HJ/IRN84165709