Tehran, Baghdad discuss economic, trade coop.

During the meeting which took place in the building of Iraq's Ministry of Trade, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic and trade fields.

The Iranian delegation also discussed the strengthening and expansion of Iran-Iraq interactions and the issue of a joint commission of the two countries in line with the common interests of the two countries.

Heading a delegation, Iranian Energy Minister Aradakanian arrived in Iraq on Tuesday morning and was welcomed by Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush.

During his meeting with Iraqi Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush, the two sides discussed the bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, as well as the issue of electricity and energy.

The Iranian delegation is also scheduled to meet with a number of other senior Iraqi officials to discuss cooperation in the energy, trade and financial sectors.

