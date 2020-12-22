US police kills one citizen in north Columbus shooting

Officers were called to the Cranbrook neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area, NBC4i reported.

Details are limited, but Lieutenant Tim Myers reports that 20 minutes after responding to the area, the suspect involved was struck by gunfire and transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m. by medical personnel.

Info has not been released at this time on what led to shots being fired.

No officers were injured during the incident. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene investigating.

