UAE, Bahrain seeking a role in possible JCPOA talks

Following Saudi Arabia’s request to participate in JCPOA talks, two other Arab countries announced that they seek to take part in the negotiations as well.

Yousef Al Otaiba, United Arab Emirates ambassador in Washington, said that America should maintain strong relations with all its partners in Europe and the Middle East and show up with both groups at the negotiating table.

“We all want a deal. Nobody wants a deal more than we do. We benefit from the stability that a new deal would bring. Why should we give up on having a better deal that makes us more stable?” he added.

On Monday, Otaiba and his counterparts from the Zionist regime and Bahrain took part in a “private, off-the-record” discussion with members of the American Zionist regime Public Affairs Committee.

“It is important for us to be a part of the conversation, because it is us who have a front row seat to any development, and it is us who will have to endure all the consequences,” Bahraini Ambassador Abdulla al-Khalifa said.

The Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan had previously called on the United States to consult with the Arab countries on any possible nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

FA/PR