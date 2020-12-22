Kushner leads delegation from US, Zionist regime to Morocco

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner led a delegation from The Zionist regime to Morocco on Tuesday on the first known direct flight since the two sides agreed to establish full diplomatic ties earlier this month as part of a series of US-brokered normalization accords with Arab countries, Washington Post reported.

Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has overseen the diplomatic push that saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

As part of the agreement, US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where there has been a decades-old territorial dispute with Morocco pitted against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.

FA/PR