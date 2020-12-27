  1. Politics
Dec 27, 2020, 5:16 PM

1 killed, 5 injured in Massachusetts shooting

1 killed, 5 injured in Massachusetts shooting

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday at the filming of a music video in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The death was confirmed by the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Lynn Police Department Lt. Tom Reddy described at least one other victim as having "life-threatening" injuries.

Those injured were hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition, according to the media outlet.

Police said a filming project was taking place in Lynn, about 11 miles north-northeast of Boston, when gunfire was reported at 5:35 p.m.

A witness told NBC Boston that the gunfire sounded like "a spray" of bullets.

Also, three people were dead and at least three others injured after a person opened fire at random in a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, on Saturday evening.

MNA/PR

News Code 167714

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News