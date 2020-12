The Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday that a Saudi Spy drone has been shot down by Yemeni forces.

He went on to say that drone was carrying out a hostile mission in central Yemen.

Saudi Arabia along with the United Arab Emirates and some other Arab countries began their aggression against Yemen in 2015.

So far thousands of Yemenis, mostly women, and children have been killed due to Saudi airstrikes.

FA/IRN 84156792