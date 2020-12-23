Three police reportedly shot dead in central France

According to media reports, the gendarmes, who were responding to a domestic violence call, were shot by a 48-year-old man as they tried to rescue a woman, Sputnik reported.

The gendarmes were targeted by gunfire after trying to approach the house where a woman had taken hostage, according to reports.

One of them died of his injuries while the second, injured in the thigh, was transported to Ambert hospital centre.

After setting fire to his house, the man fired once again on the gendarmes present in the vicinity of the home, claiming two victims, said the Clermont-Ferrand prosecutor's office, which specifies that the woman may have been rescued.

"At least seven members of the GIGN are on site. The greatest precautions are being taken with regard to the danger presented by the individual," according to a source close to the investigation.

Firefighters are on-site to try to control the blaze.

ZZ/SPUTNIK