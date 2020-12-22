Iraqi army arrests 4 ISIL elements in Basra province

Iraqi Army has targeted ISIL positions in the city of Basra in their latest counter-terrorism operation, Baghdad Today reported.

In this regard, an Iraqi security source stated that the Army identified and arrested four ISIL elements in the operation.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

FA/ 5102157