Soleimani's revenge requiring patience, harder planning

"Ayatollah Raeisi has appointed a special judge to investigate the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and our judicial authorities have been able to gather evidence in this regard during their visit to Iraq," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani.

Referring to the role of the Iranian Parliament in the fight against terrorism, he noted, "Parliaments play a very important role in the fight against terrorism, but basically, we face a lack of anti-terrorism law in the parliaments of the world."

"The problem is that for fighting against terrorism, which is a complex phenomenon in the world today, international institutions with specific political views and by putting pressure on activists in the region and the world have developed a series of international regulations and they try to access all the details inside the countries and even the most confidential information under various names such as anti-money laundering, anti-trafficking or anti-terrorism."

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

ZZ/5101820