Leader urges for unity, foiling sanctions, not trusting enemy

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in his meeting with a group of organizers of the anniversary ceremony and the family of Martyr Soleimani on Wednesday on the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

He called Martyr Soleimani the hero of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah, saying, "The funeral of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Iraq and Iran was the first severe slap in the face to the Americans but a tougher slap is software overcoming the absurd hegemony of arrogance and expelling the United States from the region."

"Of course, revenge must be taken from the assassins of Gen. Soleimani, and this revenge will be definitely taken whenever possible," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei urged Iranian authorities and people for strengthening in all areas, not trusting the enemy, preserving the national unity and looking for ways to defuse sanctions rather than ways to lift them.

Appreciating the organizers of the anniversary ceremony and also the good actions of the family of Martyr Soleimani to keep alive the memory and path of him, Leader said, "Given that the Martyr had devoted himself to the people, cultural and people capacities besides innovations should be used to honor him."

He called the martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani a historical event, saying, "The reason why Martyr Soleimani became the hero of the Iranian nation and different strata of the people honored him, was that he was the symbol of Iranian people and their cultural values."

This item is being updated...

ZZ/5097506