Gen. Soleimani sought to bring peace, security to region

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Ali Fahim, an Iraqi political analyst made some remarks over the assassination of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who lived his life in the path of Resistance and fight against terrorist groups in West Asia.

Hailing the key role of General Soleimani in countering the ISIL terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, the analyst said, “The role of General Soleimani's military planning as well as his organized strategy and cleverness in defeating ISIL and declaring victory against these terrorist groups is undeniable.”

As General Soleimani sought to bring peace and security to the region and to strengthen the unity of the Iraqi Shias and political groups, the US considered him as a danger, Fahim said and added that, in this regard, General Soleimani’s measures were to the detriments of the interests of the US and Zionist Regime.

In response to a question over the role of General Soleimani in thwarting the US and Saudi conspiracies in the region aimed at geopolitical change, he said that Saudi Arabia, supported by the US and the UK, had many ambitious and colonial conspiracies in the region, especially for Yemen.

However, General Soleimani stood against such devil plans and thwarted conspiracies in the region, he added.

