Jan 1, 2021, 9:14 PM

Amir-Abdollahian:

IRGC Quds Force achievements led to security in Iran, region

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Salient achievements of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) Quds Force have led to the lasting and sustainable security both in Iran and the region.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that achievements gained by former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Gen. Soleimani and borderless soldiers have brought about lasting security in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region.

Referring to the distortion of his words about Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani, he said, "Recently, I have quoted a memory about spiritual and moral relationship of Gen. Soleimani’s comrades with martyr Soleimani that media outlets affiliated to Zionist regime and anti-revolutionary websites overseas have created a psychological-media hype by changing and distorting the gist of issue and unfortunately, some officials inside the country have reflected the same text with manipulation of Zionist regime.”

The salient achievements of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and loyal soldiers of IRGC Quds Force have undoubtedly established lasting peace and security both in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region, the outcome of which is visible, he emphasized.

These media hypes will not change anything and the Zionist regime will have no place in future of the region, Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

MA/5110057

News Code 167920

