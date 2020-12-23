Head of Cinema Organization of Iran tours Cinema Verite

Entezami said it is no secret that Cinema Verite is a pure and realistic cinema that has a significant impact on the growth and strengthening of the country's future filmmakers.

"Cinema Verite confronts us with a realistic dimension of society and depicts more accurate manifestations of it for us," he added.

"Fortunately, Iran enjoys high capacities in the field of documentary films in the region," he added.

"Holding the festival in online format was an experience that even in the absence of Coronavirus could be repeated," he added.

Referring to the impact of documentary cinema on meeting the needs of society, he said the documentary cinema has a realistic aspect and has a direct impact on policy makers, common beneficiaries and the people. This is because the audience is directly confronted with a phenomenon in different genres of documentary production.

"In addition to enhancing people's insights, documentaries help people improve their behavior. If we look at this area from the perspective of policymakers, the impact of documentary cinema on policy reform is quite clear," he said.

Commenting on the imposed sanctions on Iran, he added that:" We have managed to create opportunities which are very satisfactory."

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, are being held on the sideline of the international event.

FA/PR