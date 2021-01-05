  1. Politics
Jan 5, 2021, 5:00 AM

Army cmdr.:

Iran, a superpower in producing drone despite sanctions

Iran, a superpower in producing drone despite sanctions

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a superpower in producing drone (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV).

Speaking in his visit to the initial stages of 1st joint drone combat exercise of Army on Monday, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras added, “Today, Islamic Republic of Iran has become a regional and trans-regional superpower in producing drones.” 

Despite sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress in designing, manufacturing and producing various defense equipment particularly in the field of drones, Dadras underlined.

He pointed to the spread of peace and security in the region without the presence and interference of foreigners as the main message of holding this large-scale drone combat exercise and added. “Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in proportion to the threat of extra-regional countries and enemies, always updates its equipment and holds specialized combat exercises.”

The large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held in Semnan on Tuesday Jan. 5 with the participation of hundreds of operational drones of the Army, air and naval defense for two days.

MA/IRN84173731

News Code 168082

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News