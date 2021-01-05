Iran, a superpower in producing drone despite sanctions

Speaking in his visit to the initial stages of 1st joint drone combat exercise of Army on Monday, Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras added, “Today, Islamic Republic of Iran has become a regional and trans-regional superpower in producing drones.”

Despite sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress in designing, manufacturing and producing various defense equipment particularly in the field of drones, Dadras underlined.

He pointed to the spread of peace and security in the region without the presence and interference of foreigners as the main message of holding this large-scale drone combat exercise and added. “Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in proportion to the threat of extra-regional countries and enemies, always updates its equipment and holds specialized combat exercises.”

The large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held in Semnan on Tuesday Jan. 5 with the participation of hundreds of operational drones of the Army, air and naval defense for two days.

