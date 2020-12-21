Cinema Verite commemorates Kamran Shirdel

Shirdel was born 21 June 1939 in Tehran. He is an Iranian documentarian.

He studied architecture and urbanism at the University of Rome and film direction at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia of Rome, graduating in 1964.

He worked as an assistant director with John Huston on The Bible before making his diploma film, Gli Specchi (The Mirrors), in Rome. He returned to Iran and started his career in 1965.

Shirdel is the founder and director of the Kish International Documentary Film Festival which is held yearly in the January in Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. He is also the managing director of Filmgrafic Co.

Shirdel was appointed as Il cavaliere Della Republica Italiana and received the Medals of La stella della solidarietà italiana in a ceremony held in Farmanieh Palace in Tehran in May 2010.

So far, he has produced more than 130 films during 55 years and has managed to win several awards from different film festivals in Iran, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Italy, etc.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 22.

The festival has several sections including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as masterclasses are being held on the sideline of this international cinema.

FA/PR