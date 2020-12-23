'If Yemen's siege not lifted, SA's ports not to be safe'

"Continued seizure of Yemeni ships carrying oil products is a collective punishment for Yemenis," said Hisham Sharaf.

"Saudi Arabia is preventing ships carrying oil products from entering Yemen, indicating that it is by no means seeking an end to the war," he added.

Sharaf noted, "Despite the fact that Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are taking a human rights stance and supporting humanitarian actions, we see that they are preventing the entry of ships carrying oil products into Yemen," adding, "Undoubtedly, the ports of Saudi Arabia will not be safe if this situation continues."

Earlier, the Ansarallah movement reacted to Saudi Arabia's move to seize ships carrying Yemeni oil products by the Saudi coalition, and strongly condemned the move.

The United Nations is a partner of the Saudi coalition in continuing to seize ships carrying oil products and causing a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, the movement said.

