Yemen targets Saudi military hangar: Spokesman

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that a drone unit of Yemeni forces has targeted a hangar of Saudi Arabia’s military aircraft at Abha airport on Wednesday noon.

The spokesman said targets have been hit precisely and that the operation was carried out using four drones of Samad-3 and Qasef-2k.

Saudi Arabia is neglecting all prior warnings of Sanaa and using civilian airports for military purposes, he said, adding that the operation came in response to continued Saudi aerial aggression and cruel siege against Yemen.

The Brigadier General warned that such operations will continue as long as aggression against Yemen is underway.

