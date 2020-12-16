Tel Aviv culprit of state terrorism against top scientist

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Zagreb, Parviz Ismaili, answered some questions in an interview with the Croatian national weekly.

Regarding the impacts of the US sanctions on Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said, “Americans have practically deprived Iran of buying medicine and vaccines through blocking Iran's banking relations and threatening international banks; therefore, the US lies that medicines are not part of the sanctions.”

In response to a question over Biden’s claim in terms of returning to the negotiation table he said that if the United States fulfills its commitments under the nuclear deal and lifts sanctions, Iran will also fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

He also answered a question about the perpetrators of the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh saying that according to numerous media reports and international analysts, the Zionist Regime is the main culprit of this state terrorism.

Sating that the Zionist Regime is the source of tensions in West Asia, the Iranian envoy said, “The Zionist Regime assassinates the elites of the West Asian countries from Palestine, Egypt, and Lebanon to Iran. While Iran has saved the nations of the regional countries such as Iraq and Syria from the danger of ISIL terrorists.”

RHM/13990926000662