Fight against terrorism requires setting aside dual behaviors

The global fight against terrorism and violence requires the elimination of dual behaviors in the fight against state terrorism, Brigadier General Amir Hatami emphasized.

Turning to the initiatives and achievements of top Iranian nuclear scientist Martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in the fields of science and research, especially production of tools and equipment to combat the novel coronavirus, Hatami stressed the need to put aside dual behavior in the fight against state terrorism and called on the international community to condemn this illegal, inhumane and criminal act.

He then pointed to the history of direct involvement of intelligence services, especially the intelligence service of the occupying regime of Israel in the assassination of Iranian scientists and wrote, "There are serious evidence which shows the key role of Zionist regime in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists."

Islamic Republic of Iran considers silence of international community against this heinous action as cause of its repetition and insecurity in the world and emphasized on punishment of perpetrators of this heinous act, he said, adding, “Hence, Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to respond to it.”

Therefore, Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the victims of terrorism and violence, which has lost 17,000 citizens and high-ranking officials as a result of terrorist acts over the past four decades, condemns these actions and calls on international community to condemn this move which is a clear violation of fundamental principles of human rights, international law and the principles stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations, Brigadier General Hatami added.

