Five terrorists killed in ammo. depot blast in northern Syria

The explosion which rocked the Ahrar al-Sham camp in the village of Golqan, Jindires district, in the occupied city of Afrin, killed at least five mercenaries of the terrorist group.

The casualties reportedly belong to the so-called swat team of Ahrar al-Sham.

Northern Syria, which is mainly under the control of the Turkish forces, has been the scene of explosions and car bombings in the past months.

Syrian sources reported yesterday that fierce clashes broke out between the Turkish forces and the US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The conflict is still going on.

