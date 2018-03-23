Saudi rulers main sponsor of terrorism in region: Russian journalist

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) Despite its implicit and explicit support of terrorists and helping them in the Middle East region, Saudi Arabia spends huge amount of fund to distract public opinion, Anastasia Yezhova announced here on Friday.

She termed Saudi government’s fight against terrorism a ‘big game’ since the country is supporting Takfiri terrorists.

Saudi-backed terrorist groups commit anti-human crimes in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, she added.

Wave of terrorism and extremism in these countries is the outcome of criminal measures taken by Saudi Arabia and its allies and also those who order them, namely, US and Zionist regime.

Confrontation of US, Saudi Arabia and Zionist regime against terrorism is a sheer joke, the Russian journalist said, adding that their anti-human crimes deserve to be condemned harshly.

Despite crimes committed by Saudi Arabia and its allies, she said that Islamic Republic of Iran is preventing genocide and killing Muslims in Iraq and Syria.

Also, elaborating on Iran’s approach in the Middle East, she said that Iran has deterred implementing US and Israeli plots. These plots and conspiracies have been orchestrated to harm interests of the regional countries.

In the end, Yezhova said, “Iran’s anti-terror measures are the main source of unhappiness for the US government, so that it has tried to impose tough sanctions on Iran under the pretext of preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons or supporting terrorism.”

