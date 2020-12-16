Leader to receive organizers of Soleimani's martyrdom anniv.

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is scheduled to meet with the organizers of the commemoration ceremony of the first martyrdom anniversary of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

On the eve of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a group of organizers of the anniversary ceremony and the family of Martyr Soleimani will meet with the Ayatollah Khamenei today.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

