Soleimani entered Gaza to repel Israeli attacks, blockade

The US regime assassinated Iranian top military commander, Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani, on January 3, 2020, in violation of all the international norms and regulations.

Nearly one year on, Mehr News Agency has reached out to the head of Canadian Defenders for Human Rights Firas Al Najim to further discuss the role of Martyr Soleimani in West Asia.

"Soleimani entered Gaza several times and helped to build the underground tunnels that assisted the resistance to respond strongly to the Israeli aggression," Al Najim said.

Here is the full text of the interview:

How do you assess the US act based on international law?

The US regime and specifically the Trump administration breached international law without any remorse or regret by killing General Ghasem Soleimani who was invited to Iraq through legal Iraqi channels. Governments of Iraq and Iran had mutual security agreements and this was fully violated by the US attack targeting the agreement and also killing one of the most important Iraqi generals in the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who had led the battle against the terrorist organization ISIL, aka Daesh.

Muhandis was also part of the democratic political system in Iraq and the PMU was also voted in by the majority of parliament to be included as a wing of the Iraqi armed forces. Also, it’s important to mention that the US pulled out of the UN human rights commission and at a certain point the warmongering John Bolton threatened the ICC international criminal court with sanctions if they were investigated for war crimes in Afghanistan or elsewhere. This is the type of lawless and careless American system we are dealing with.

How do you see Soleimani's role in fighting against US and Saudi backed terrorism?

Soleimani was a very successful commander and defender of the holy Middle Eastern region. He was in the forefront in the 2006 Lebanon vs Zionist occupation battle that had a great resolution of having all the Lebanese prisoners of war released and the Israeli illegitimate regime was never humiliated to this high of a level before in its history.

Soleimani also was at the forefront in securing Syria from the global terrorist organizations that were backed by the American- Saudi evil regimes. He also assisted in securing the holy shrine of the Prophet Muhammad’s granddaughter Lady Zainab in the capital of Syria Damascus. Soleimani concluded his life in the grand battle against the ISIL terrorists that had gained strong grounds in Iraq and massacred many Iraqis. Soleimani was the main engineer in liberating and securing Iraq and that includes the northern mainly populated Kurdish areas and this has also been stated by Massoud Barzani.

How do you see his role in defusing the US plots to redraw the map of the region?

The American-engineered and -backed terrorism was defeated by Soleimani and his companions and they felt they had reached a point of despair that they had to kill him in a cowardly way and this also exposed their nature. Soleimani broke the evil Sykes-Picot Agreement and redraw the maps that opened the doors of all resistance to join hands in from Lebanon to Palestine to Syria to Iraq and the list goes on. The united resistance that will one day enter and liberate holy occupied Palestine as he predicted in many of his sermons. Soleimani entered Gaza several times and helped to build the underground tunnels that assisted the resistance to respond strongly to the Israeli aggressions.

This was confirmed by the Hamas representative in Lebanon Ahmed Abdul Hadi and it was sealed when the leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, the democratically elected government of Gaza, flew to Tehran after Soleimani’s martyrdom and during the sermon said loudly and boldly that Ghasem Soleimani is the martyr of Al Quds meaning the martyr of Jerusalem. We at CD4HR pray for justice for those great martyrs and that can only be achieved by prosecuting the perpetrators of this Great War crime.

