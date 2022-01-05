Soleimani assisted Iraq in fight against ISIL at crucial time

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, held the commemoration ceremony of the second martyrdom anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The ceremony was attended by the Iranian envoy to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, the Iraqi president, Barham Salih, the head of Hashd al-Shaabi forces Faleh al-Fayadh as well as some Iraqi high-ranking officials.

Addressing the ceremony on Wednesday, the Iraqi president hailed the role of martyr Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

At a difficult and critical moment, Martyr Soleimani gave Iraq a hand in the path of the fight against terrorism, he said.

"On the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the commanders of the victory, we once again commemorate their defeat of the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq", he added.

Nouri al-Maliki, former Prime Minister of Iraq also said that thanks to the services of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iraqi the armed forces and the PMU forces were able to overcome the takfiri terrorism in Iraq

