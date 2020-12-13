Iran, Norway stress expansion of academic relations

The Vice-Chancellor for International Affairs of Islamic Azad University Alaeddin Boroujerdi and the Norwegian Ambassador to Iran Sigvald Tomin Hauge discussed the expansion of scientific and academic relations in a meeting on Sunday.

Boroujerdi further elaborated on the capacities and infrastructure of Islamic Azad University and noted that the university seeks to expand its international units.

He went on to say that the previous memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Azad University and a Norwegian university must be revised in order to strengthen scientific cooperation.

Sigvald Tomin Hauge also stressed the significance of scientific interactions between the two countries and called for the expansion of ties in this regard.

