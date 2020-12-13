Intelligence Ministry dismantles foreign currency saboteurs

According to the ministry’s public relations office, the forces have disbanded a ring of economic saboteurs responsible for disrupting the foreign currency market in Yazd Province.

Eight offenders have been arrested and handed to the Judiciary and a significant amount of currencies and banking documents have been confiscated in the operation.

The corruption ring had received foreign currency by bribery, using commercial cards of front companies and blindsided banks from following up on where the foreign currency credits had been put to use.

Iran has undertaken a series of massive moves to counter individuals, gangs, and groups that disrupt the national economy in pursuit of personal over-night gains.

Earlier in January, the Ministry announced that the security body had arrested 25 members of two criminal networks that had infiltrated into the banking and foreign currency system of the country.

