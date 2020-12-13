Progress of Iranian nation not to stop by scientist assaults

Brigadier General Ismail Kowsari said that not only scientist assassinations do not hinder the progress of the Iranian nation, but also increase their determination and awareness to stand up and resist global arrogance.

Erdogan unaware of sensibility of poem he recited: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unaware of the sensibility of the poem he recited during the ceremony on Thursday.

Iran monitoring US B52 bombers' movements

The Second-in-Command of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base said all the movements of regional and supra-regional forces, including US B-52 bombers, are monitored at a distance of more than 150km away from Iranian borders.

Iran, Afghanistan confer on issues related to Peace Talk

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchimet held talks with his Afghan counterpart Meerwais Nab on the latest Afghanistan's issues.

Araghchi meets with Afghan nat. security adviser

Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with the National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in Kabul on Saturday.

Iran registers 8,201 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,201 COVID-19 infections and 221 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran Air Force, IAIO ink coop. pact

Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and Iran Aviation Industries Organization signed a cooperation agreement on Saturday.

Iran sparing no effort to buy COVID-19 vaccine

President Rouhani said that the government spares no effort for supporting the Iranian knowledge-based companies for producing the COVID-19 vaccine and to purchase WHO-approved vaccines in near future.

JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held virtually

The JCPOA Joint Commission meeting will be held on Wednesday in the presence of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 group via videoconference.

Iran, India, Uzbekistan to hold meeting on Chabahar

Indian foreign ministry announced that the 1st trilateral meeting among Iran, India, and Uzbekistan on Iran's Chabahar Port will be held online on Dec. 14.

FA