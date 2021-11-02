Iran, Norway to cooperate in fishery, agriculture fields

According to public relations department of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, Minister Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad made the comments in a meeting with the Norwegian Ambassador to Iran on Tuesday.

"The history of cooperation between Iran and Norway is long-standing more than 90 years, which shows the depth of relations between the two countries," the minister said.

Sadati Nejad added, "Most of the relations between Iran and Norway are in the field of fishery products and the ground for more cooperation between the two countries in the field of fisheries, forestry and rangeland is available."

He also pointed to the US sanctions on Iran as hindering the development of relations between Iran and the European country, stressing the role that the will of the two countries' politicians can play in expanding ties despite the sanctions.

The minister expressed hope that by signing a memorandum of understanding in the field of fisheries and rangelands the two countries will develop their cooperation, especially in scientific and technological fields.

