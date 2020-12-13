UK has made huge preparations for no deal: British PM

Boris Johnson said the UK "certainly won’t be walking away from the talks", reiterating what Ursula von der Leyen said, that "people would expect us to go the extra mile", BBC reported.

He said he repeated his offer to talk to "other capitals" but said the Commission was "very determined" to keep the negotiations between the UK and Commission.

Johnson said the UK had made "huge preparations" to leave without a deal.

"We’ve now been at this for four and a half years, it’s a long time. Perhaps more intensively in the last couple of years than previously. We’ve got ready and anybody who needs to know what to do, get on to see what needs to be done and get ready for 1 January. Either way, whatever happens, the UK will do very well."

FA/PR