Iranian lawmakers condemn Erdogan’s remarks

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Parliamentary Members condemned the remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Iran.

The statement added that the rhetoric of the Turkish President undermines regional peace and stability.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the occupied territories.

At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

