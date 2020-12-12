Iran registers 8,201 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,100,818 with the death toll standing at 51,949.

According to Lari, 5,739 patients are in critical condition while 800,853 patients have recovered.

So far, 6,657,974 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 71.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 1,603,503 and recoveries amounting to 49,737,583.

