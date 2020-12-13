Parl. terms Erdogan's literature surprising, unacceptable

In a public session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, Seyyed Mohsen Dehnavi read a statement issued by more than 225 lawmakers on the recent events and positions of the Turkish President.

We strongly condemn the use of divisive literature by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is expected to be a good neighbor and strive for the unity of the Islamic world as well as the establishment of peace and stability in the region, reads the statement.

According to the statement, Iranian parliament members attached great importance to the territorial integrity of the country.

They also stressed the unity of the Muslim nations noting that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is obliged to base its general policy on the coalition and unity of Islamic nations and to make continuous efforts to achieve political, economic, and cultural unity in the Islamic world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Baku on Thursday to attend a military parade of Azerbaijani forces on the occasion of the liberation of the occupied territories. At the ceremony, which was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan recited a separatist poem about the Aras River on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.

