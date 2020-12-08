Two Iranian astronomers participating IAU symposium

An Iranian team including Hassan Baghbani, Head of Astronomical Union of Teachers, and Mehdi Rokni, the International Lecturer in Astronomy are participating at the symposium of the International Astronomical Union which is hosted by Argentina from 8 December to 12, 2020.

Stating that Japan, Brazil, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Argentina, Chile, and Qatar are participating in this international event, Secretary of the Astronomical Center of the Persian Gulf University said, “Sina is the most important astronomy project in which students participate in global projects together.”

He went on to say, “Iran is participating in two parts of educational courses and poster section in this online symposium.”

“I teach gravitational lenses at solar eclipses to international teachers from Asia, Africa, and Europe continents”, said Mehdi Rokni adding, “In the poster section, the Sina Project is described by Hassan Baghbani, Head of Astronomical Union of Teachers.”

RHM/IRN84139095