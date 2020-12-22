7-year-old Iranian girl wins FAO poster contest for 2nd time

In a tweet, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has felicitated Atrin for winning the contest.

Iran's Atrin had won the same prize in 2019, too.

Atrin's 'Farmers are the best champions in the world', 2020

FAO calls children and teens all over the world each year for the World Food Day 2020 Poster Contest.

Candidates must be between 5 to 19.

In posters, candidates illustrate their food heroes at work. The world is full of food heroes – from farmers to drivers, shop assistants, food banks or government representatives, etc., who despite various challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, work hard to make sure that food makes its way from farms to our table.

