Iranian rep. elected as new chair of APT management committee

During the 44th Session of the Management Committee of the APT (MC-44), which was held virtually from 7 to 10 December, Ahmad Sheraftazadeh was elected by the majority to chair the committee.

The chairmanship can be deemed a great opportunity for Iran to play a stronger role in the Asia Pacific region’s telecommunication.

South Korea had the previous chairship of the APT management committee.

APT is one of the key organizations of governments spearheading development and innovation programs in cooperation with telecom service providers, manufacturers of communication equipment and research and development organizations in the field of Communications and Information Technology. APT serves member countries on ICT in the Asia-Pacific region.

