Iran's Bashmaq border to become intl. logistics crossing

Turning the Bashmaq border in Marivan into international logistics crossing at a national and international level is one of the main goals of Baneh and Marivan's Free Trade-Industrial Zone, said Hamid-Reza Bita, adding that Bashmaq Border is one of the best transit routes from east to west.

He noted that turning the Marivan area into an export gateway for products from all regions of the country and establishing a permanent exhibition for the Iraqi consumer market are among the goals behind setting up Baneh-Marivan Free Industrial-Trade Zone.

The development of medical, educational and tourism is one of the most important development goals in the Marivan region, he said, adding, that given the consumption capacities in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, construction of export and agricultural sorting will be effective in generating employment opportunities and booming production in the region.

The offices of the Kordestan Free Trade-Industrial Zone in Kurdistan were launched in March 2022 in presence of Saeed Mohammad, Secretary of the Supreme Council of Special Economic and Industrial-Free Trade Zones in the border cities of Baneh and Marivan.

MA/IRN84712596