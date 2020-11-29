  1. Economy
Nov 29, 2020, 2:52 PM

Iran keen on boosting agricultural coop with Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran keen on boosting agricultural coop with Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian Consul General in Sulaimaniyah announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with the Kurdistan Region in the fields of agricultural and water projects, especially dam construction projects.

Yesterday, Mehdi Shoushtari, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah of Iraq, met with Beigard Talabani, the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed some issues in the fields of agriculture and water.

The issue of organizing the export of Iranian agricultural products to the Kurdistan region based on the annual schedule, the participation of Iranian companies in agricultural and water projects in Kurdistan, especially dam construction projects, and the readiness of Iran to share its experience and get into cooperation the Kurdistan region were among the issues raised by Iranian Council General in this meeting.


RHM/FNA13990909000179

News Code 166501

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News