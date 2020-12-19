Turkish aircraft bomb 8 villages in Iraqi Kurdistan

Quoting an unnamed security source, Almaalomah said that the warplanes had released bombs on eight villages in Batifa subdistrict of Duhok and Zakho.

The source noted that there was no immediate report on causalities.

Earlier, Ali Worhan, a member of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said that Turkey has increased attacks on different areas of the Iraqi Kurdistan region. He said that Turkish forces have targeted various areas of Duhok more than 20 times in the past week, killing three individuals and injuring two others.

According to reports, the bombardment has inflicted heavy damage to farmers.

MAH/FNA13990929000604