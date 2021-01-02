Goods transit via Bashmaq Border hits nearly $3bn in 9 months

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Bakhtiar Rahmanipour stated that 36,561 tons of products, valued at $35,073,894, were transited to the domestic market.

In addition, 352,601 tons of goods, valued at $748,110,659, were exported to foreign countries via Bashmaq Border Crossing, he added.

Totally, 1,122,853 tons of goods, valued at $2,843,416,000, were transited through Bashmaq Border Crossing as Iran’s main border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan region, Rahmanipour highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, and added that the number of inbound and outbound passengers via Bashmaq Border Crossing registered a 94 and 95 percent decline respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Siranband and Bashmaq customs are of active official and international customs in Kordestan province while Marivan Customs is active in the field of transit and export of goods as well as passengers’ affairs.

