Parl. determined to strengthen defense capabilities: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Mon., Mojtaba Zonnour said that defense sector is the most important pillar of the country, so that Parliament has focused on improving and promoting defense capabilities of the country at its highest level.

While emphasizing the need for paying serious attention to the defense budget of the country, he added, “Since defense sector is the most important pillar in the country, we, legislators, should not allow the issue of defense be weakened in the country.”

He went on to say that country’s defense budget is of paramount importance and Parliament is seriously following up this issue firmly and decisively.

Given the threats of enemies against the country, “We believe that defense sector in the country should be strengthened optimally and this issue will be taken into serious consideration in next year’s Budget Bill (2021 Budget Bill), Zonnour stressed.

MA/5087791