Iran's today nuclear power greater than 8 yrs ago: Rouhani

He made the remarks in the Cabinet session on Wednesday, while he was expected to attend a Parliament session to submit next year's budget plan to the lawmakers.

"I did not take part in the Parliament session today, due to the decisions and protocols made by the national National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters," Rouhani underlined.

"Some say that I did attend the Parliament session because of the body approved the 'strategic measure to lift sanctions and safeguard rights of Iranian nation', which is not true," he said, "However, the government does not agree with the ratified plan and considers it detrimental to the course of diplomatic activities."

"Our enemies did their best to put pressure on the Iranian nation to make them surrender. Enemies sought to turn the sanctions into a full-blown economic war, but at the same time, we believe that by the failure of the US maximum pressure campaign against Iran, the situation will be different in the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 2021)."

Whoever takes office in the US must kneel down in front of the resistance of the Iranian nation, he added.

He noted that back in 2016, with 14.5% economic growth, the country had the highest growth rate among world countries.

"Our defense strength, especially in the field of strategic weapons, in these seven years is not comparable to eight years ago," he said.

"The nuclear power we have today is far greater than ever. We have reached IR8 and IR9 today from IR1 and IR2 production. Today we are able to enrich IR2M in multiple chains. We can also have an enrichment chain with IR6," he added.

"Also, in terms of facilities, research and development, our situation is better than ever," he added.

"We all know that before Trump, there were people who opposed the JCPOA, especially the Zionists, its regional allies, and of course, the American extremists," he said, "These three groups tried with all their might not to let the JCPOA succeed, but they failed. Because the previous US administration [i.e. Obama admin.] was somewhat familiar with politics and world management, but someone [Trump] came to power in the United States who had no management, no politics, and no tact. And he could easily go anywhere by Saudi money and the pressure of the Zionists and extremists in America."

"Under Trump, the United States broke and violated a deal that was beneficial to the world and regional stability and could pave the way for constructive collaboration around the world."

Rouhani also announced that the administration is resolved to increase oil sales next year and expects to export over two million barrels of oil and condensate.

