MP emphasizes on boosting country's defense budget next year

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Spokesman of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission stressed the need to increase defense budget of the country next year (to start March 21, 2021).

Speaking in the course of reviewing next year’s budget bill (2021 Budget Bill) on Sunday, Mohammad Mehdi Mofatteh said that strengthening the defense budget of the country should certainly be taken into consideration in the formulation of next year’s budget bill.

The index for determining the defense budget of the country is usually in such a way that the defense budget is divided by gross domestic product (GDP) of the country, Mofatteh added.

“Given the specific situation of the region, it is necessary to increase defense budget of the country compared to the defense budget of neighboring countries," he said. 

